Brazil registers 92 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday; data incomplete

Brazil registered 92 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 3,826 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete because eight of 27 federative units failed to provide updated numbers following a Friday hacking incident.

The South American country has now registered a total of 616,970 COVID-19 deaths and 22,195,775 total confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)