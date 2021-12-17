Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could gain European, WHO approval next week - FT
Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 00:53 IST
The European Medicines Agency could approve the Novavax coronavirus vaccine as early as next week, which could also pave the way for emergency use listing from the World Health Organization, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Novavax shares rose 7% after the report.
