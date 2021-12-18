Left Menu

J-K: LG reviews Covid situation, says tough measures needed

During meetings with officials, he said tough measures are required to be taken due to a surge in cases of new variant Omicron worldwide. Sinha asked the district administrations to carry out analysis of the Covid trend and identify reasons for the surge in cases to deploy effective strategies.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the coronavirus situation of the union territory and directed officials to ensure that everyone follows Covid-appropriate behaviour. During meetings with officials, he said tough measures are required to be taken due to a surge in cases of new variant Omicron worldwide. Sinha asked the district administrations to carry out analysis of the Covid trend and identify reasons for the surge in cases to deploy effective strategies. He stressed on optimal utilisation of RTPCR tests and accelerate vaccination drive. ''J&K administration's aim is to provide the best medical care to everyone without any strain on their finances,'' he said.

