WEF annual meeting will take place in Davos -founder

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold its postponed 2022 annual meeting in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, WEF founder Klaus Schwab said in a newspaper interview, quashing speculation it could again seek a different venue than its traditional home.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 22-12-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 12:24 IST
Representative image
The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold its postponed 2022 annual meeting in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, WEF founder Klaus Schwab said in a newspaper interview, quashing speculation it could again seek a different venue than its traditional home. "It will take place in Davos," Schwab told the Blick tabloid in the interview published on Wednesday when asked whether the WEF might again consider Singapore as a venue for the event that attracts the business and political elite.

Organisers had shifted the planned 2021 venue to a mountaintop conference centre in central Switzerland and then to Singapore before abandoning it altogether amid the pandemic. The WEF on Monday postponed the next annual meeting until mid-2022 due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

