Germany to drop quarantine, negative COVID-19 demand for UK arrivals

Germany will on Jan. 4 drop its demand for travellers from Britain to quarantine and provide a negative COVID-19 test, requirements that were imposed earlier in December during a surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-12-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 00:49 IST
Germany will on Jan. 4 drop its demand for travellers from Britain to quarantine and provide a negative COVID-19 test, requirements that were imposed earlier in December during a surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The German embassy in London said on Twitter that the requirements would be dropped from midnight CET on Jan. 4, meaning that people who are fully vaccinated or have an important reason to travel will be allowed to enter Germany.

Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter that the news was a "welcome development". Germany had classified the United Kingdom as an area of variants of concern. Britain is experiencing another wave of the coronavirus pandemic driven by Omicron, with a record 183,037 daily cases reported on Wednesday. Infections rose steeply in Germany through October and November, but they have eased off in December.

