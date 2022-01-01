Due to rise in COVID-19 cases, two bullock cart races canceled in Pune
- Country:
- India
The rise in COVID-19 cases led to the Pune district administration canceling two bullock cart races that were planned on Saturday, an official said.
The races were to be held in Nanoli in Maval tehsil and Chinchodi in Ambegaon tehsil and the order canceling them for the time being due to rising COVID-19 cases was issued by Collector Rajesh Deshmukh, he said.
Pune district on Saturday reported 631 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 11,65,217 and the toll to 19,249, a health department official said.
Of the six Omicron variant cases detected in the state during the day, three are from the district, comprising two from Pimpri Chinchwad and one from Pune city, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinchodi
- Pune
- Omicron
- Rajesh Deshmukh
- Ambegaon
- Nanoli
- Pimpri Chinchwad
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar pressured, Asia shares slip as global inflation, Omicron fears sap confidence
Delhi logs 10 new cases of Omicron, total reaches 20: Jain
FOREX-Dollar struggles after hawkish tilts by BoE, ECB; Omicron worries sink Aussie
Omicron jitters, mixed cenbank decisions drag European shares lower
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near year-low as inflation, Omicron fears sap confidence