LG Manoj Sinha reviews COVID-19 situation in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 16:46 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting with COVID-19 Task Force and other senior officers to review the pandemic situation in the Union Territory, officials said.

The coronavirus case count in Jammu and Kashmir reached 3,41,459 on Saturday after the detection of 169 fresh cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,530.

The officials said Sinha chaired the meeting at the Raj Bhawan here and passed several directions including audit of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and oxygen-supported beds in all the hospitals in preparations of a possible third wave.

In a series of tweets, the Lt Governor said he reviewed the COVID-19 status, Omicron variant, vaccination for 15-18 age group and preparedness of health infrastructure during the meeting, which was among others attended by the deputy commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police of all the districts.

''In view of the new variant and rise in the cases across the country, functioning of oxygen plants, availability of requisite medicines, audit of ICU and oxygen supported beds across all UT's hospitals to be ensured.

''DCs & Health officials to ensure infrastructure beginning from the Panchayat Level are strengthened &optimally utilized. Health teams in the districts to focus on prompt contact tracing, audit of oxygen cylinders & concentrators as well as availability &functioning of ventilators,'' Sinha tweeted after the meeting.

