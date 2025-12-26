L-G Manoj Sinha Honors Sikh Gurus' Legacy in 'Safar-e-Shahadat'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Sahibzades Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh, and their grandmother Mata Gujri. Speaking at the 'Vishesh Shaheedi Samagam' organized by the All Jammu Kashmir Sikh Coordination Committee at the Digiana Ashram Gurdwara, Sinha emphasized the enduring inspiration provided by the Sikh Gurus in promoting national unity and integrity.

Sinha noted the unparalleled bravery and commitment of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji, stating their teachings continue to inspire citizens. He highlighted the iconic role of Sikh traditions in embodying the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and serving as a cornerstone for modern India's inclusive growth. The Lieutenant Governor stressed the importance of building a prosperous and harmonious country reflective of these values.

In his address, Sinha credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for historic efforts in honoring Sikh legacy, including justice for the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims and initiatives like the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and Jallianwala Bagh memorial rejuvenation. He lauded the Sikh community's historic contribution to nation-building and their commitment to social equality, while urging citizens to draw on this legacy to foster unity and progress. A newly-married Sikh couple, whose marriage was registered under the Anand Marriage Act, was also felicitated during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)