Nagaland reports single new Covid case

Kohima, Jan 2: Nagaland reported one fresh case of COVID-19 on Sunday taking the tally to 32,202, a health official said.

There were no COVID-19 incidence on Saturday.

Nagaland's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 702 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last eight days, he said.

Nagaland now has 60 active cases, while 30,370 people have recovered from the disease, including one in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Altogether 1,070 patients have migrated to other states to date.

he recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 94.30 per cent.

