Gujarat sees 16 new cases of Omicron variant; tally 152

Gujarat on Monday reported 16 more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally of such cases to 152, the state health department said.The number of Omicron recoveries remained unchanged at 85.Only one of these 16 patients was without travel history, it said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-01-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 20:34 IST
Gujarat on Monday reported 16 more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally of such cases to 152, the state health department said.

The number of Omicron recoveries remained unchanged at 85.

Only one of these 16 patients was without travel history, it said. Ahmedabad city reported seven cases of the new coronavirus variant, raising the tally to 57, the department said in a release.

Among other districts, Vadodara, Anand and Jamnagar each reported two new Omicron cases. Kutch, Kheda and Surat each added one Omicron case, it said.

Omicron cases have been reported from 15 out of 33 Gujarat districts so far.

