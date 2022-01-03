Over 3,000 adolescents in Lakshadweep receive COVID-19 vaccination

The Lakshadweep administration on Monday launched the COVID-19 vaccination programme for the adolescents aged between 15 to 18 years in the islands, officials said.

Administrator Praful Patel launched the campaign in the presence of senior officials of the Union Territory administration at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Kavaratti. The Administrator distributed vaccination certificates for those students who got inoculated, an official release said here.

Vaccination for the age group of 15 to 18 years has been started in all the 10 inhabited islands with effect from Monday, it said.

The administration said Lakshadweep ranks top among the UTs and states of the country with regard to COVID-19 vaccination for other categories such as healthcare workers, frontline workers and the age group 18 years and above.

A total of 3,469 children between the ages 15 to 18 in Lakshadweep are identified as target groups, it said.

The UT administration said it has devised a proactive and concerted approach to ensure vaccination for the eligible children in the islands in a time-bound manner.

This will go a long way in effective COVID management in the remotest islands of the country. Adequate quantity of Covaxin jabs are received from the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare that are distributed to all island according to the requirements, it said.

''The administration is taking all efforts to control COVID-19 pandemic in the UT. Therefore, strategic areas of interventions like containment, testing, tracking, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination along with crowd management, enforcement of masking, proper sanitisation and social distancing at all times are ensured,'' the administration said.

