PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-01-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 00:42 IST
Holidays be declared at all educational institutes from Jan 8 to 16, says Telangana CM
  • Country:
  • India

In view of rising Covid cases, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said holidays be declared at all educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16.

At a meeting with ministers and officials on the rising COVID-19 cases in Telangana, Rao said beds, oxygen-supported beds, medicines and testing kits be procured as required, according to an official release.

He also decided to set up more 'Basti Dawakhanas' (clinics in residential localities) across the state to provide medical services to common people, it said.

The chief minister appealed to the people not to panic over the Omicron scare but be precautious and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Health officials informed Rao that a lockdown is not necessary at present according to the Centre's guidelines. He was told that gatherings should be avoided and precautions should be taken without fail, the release said.

