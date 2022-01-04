Left Menu

US: COVID hospitalisations on rise in Mississippi

PTI | Jackson | Updated: 04-01-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 05:27 IST
US: COVID hospitalisations on rise in Mississippi
  • Country:
  • United States

Hospitalisations for COVID-19 continue rising rapidly in Mississippi as new cases proliferate.

The state Health Department reported that 695 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalised Sunday. That is up from 265 hospitalised two weeks earlier, on Dec 19.

The department also reported Monday that 17,525 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the state from Thursday through Sunday.

These are some of the highest numbers in months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
3
Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner advantage program

Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner adv...

 India
4
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022