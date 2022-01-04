US: COVID hospitalisations on rise in Mississippi

Hospitalisations for COVID-19 continue rising rapidly in Mississippi as new cases proliferate.

The state Health Department reported that 695 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalised Sunday. That is up from 265 hospitalised two weeks earlier, on Dec 19.

The department also reported Monday that 17,525 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the state from Thursday through Sunday.

These are some of the highest numbers in months.

