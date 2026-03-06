CORRECTED-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 03:38 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 03:38 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wants to finish the war in Iran first, "but that will be just a question of time before you and a lot of unbelievable people are going to be going back to Cuba."
