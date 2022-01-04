Mexico has enough vaccines for booster shots, president says
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-01-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 19:15 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico has enough vaccine doses to provide booster shots against COVID-19, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.
"We have vaccines paid for until July of this year, everything that's needed for the booster," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Lopez Obrador
- Mexico
Advertisement