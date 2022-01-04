Himachal reports 260 fresh Covid cases, highest single-day rise in weeks

Shimla, Jan 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded as many as 260 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, an official said.

He said this is the highest single-day rise in the hill state in past several weeks. With the fresh cases, the overall infection count in the state has now risen to 2,29,413, he added. The death toll due to Covid remained unchanged at 3,862 as no new fatality was reported due to the virus. The number of active Covid cases rose to 859 from 621 on Monday in the state.

Besides, 22 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,24,663, the health official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)