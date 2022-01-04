Left Menu

UK's COVID mortality rates do not appear to have risen - health official

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mortality rates in Britain do not appear to have risen during the latest wave of COVID-19 cases, England's Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, said on Tuesday.

"One thing which we have seen, which is obviously extremely good news compared to where we were with previous waves, is that the mortality rate does not appear to have risen," Whitty told a news conference.

