Left Menu

Six more Omicron cases detected in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-01-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 00:41 IST
Six more Omicron cases detected in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

With six travelers who had arrived in the state from the United Kingdom testing positive for Omicron infection, the tally of such cases in Goa rose to 11 on Tuesday.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted late at night that six more samples sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune had tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus.

''All six are travelers from the UK and are asymptomatic. Total cases – 11,” he said.

The first case of Omicron was detected in Goa on December 28.

The coastal state is witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases with 592 fresh infections reported on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022