Six more Omicron cases detected in Goa

With six travelers who had arrived in the state from the United Kingdom testing positive for Omicron infection, the tally of such cases in Goa rose to 11 on Tuesday.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted late at night that six more samples sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune had tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus.

''All six are travelers from the UK and are asymptomatic. Total cases – 11,” he said.

The first case of Omicron was detected in Goa on December 28.

The coastal state is witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases with 592 fresh infections reported on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)