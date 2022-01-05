21 MBBS students test COVID positive in Karnataka
- Country:
- India
Twenty-one students pursuing an MBBS course from the Vijayanagar Medical college here have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday.
According to college authorities, random tests were conducted among 250 students staying at a hostel, who were exposed to the virus.
''The COVID random test was done for all the students in the hostel. Among them, 21 were found infected and they have been shifted to the District Hospital for treatment,'' Dr. T Gangadhargowda, Director of VIMS, told PTI.
They were first and second-year MBBS students.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijayanagar Medical
- COVID
- MBBS
- VIMS
- Dr T Gangadhargowda
ALSO READ
Biden tests negative for COVID after staffer tested positive -White House
Biden tests negative for COVID after staffer tested positive -White House
Now-dominant Omicron variant drives surge in COVID cases across U.S.
3 foreign returnees test COVID-19 positive in Manipur
White House employee, who contacted Biden, tests positive for COVID-19