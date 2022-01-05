Left Menu

21 MBBS students test COVID positive in Karnataka

PTI | Bellary | Updated: 05-01-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 14:15 IST
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
Twenty-one students pursuing an MBBS course from the Vijayanagar Medical college here have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to college authorities, random tests were conducted among 250 students staying at a hostel, who were exposed to the virus.

''The COVID random test was done for all the students in the hostel. Among them, 21 were found infected and they have been shifted to the District Hospital for treatment,'' Dr. T Gangadhargowda, Director of VIMS, told PTI.

They were first and second-year MBBS students.

