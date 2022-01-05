Left Menu

Sweden sets new daily record for COVID-19 cases

Sweden set a daily record for new coronavirus cases, registering 17,320 infections on Jan. 4, health agency data showed on Wednesday, with the more infectious Omicron variant dominating. The number of new cases in Sweden has surged since November and in December the government tightened restrictions on public gatherings and urged all those who can, to work from home in an effort to minimise the spread of the virus. The previous record was 11,507 cases, registered on Dec. 30.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 19:04 IST
Sweden sets new daily record for COVID-19 cases

Sweden set a daily record for new coronavirus cases, registering 17,320 infections on Jan. 4, health agency data showed on Wednesday, with the more infectious Omicron variant dominating.

The number of new cases in Sweden has surged since November and in December the government tightened restrictions on public gatherings and urged all those who can, to work from home in an effort to minimise the spread of the virus. "During the last few weeks we have seen a shift and now the Omicron variant is dominating in terms of new infections in Sweden," Britta Bjorkholm at the Public Health Agency told a news conference.

The surge in infections is following the Agency's worst-case scenario, published before Christmas, and Bjorkholm said new cases were expected to peak sometime in mid-January. The daily infection figures are typically revised somewhat as any delayed records are added. The previous record was 11,507 cases, registered on Dec. 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022