At nearly 1 million new COVID-19 infections, the United States reported the highest daily tally of cases by any country in the world, while the disease spread unabatedly in many nations, with India and Japan witnessing doubling of fresh cases in just days. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* French parliament suspended debate on a new COVID-19 law as opposition lawmakers demanded explanations from President Emmanuel Macron about comments in which he said he wanted to "piss off" unvaccinated people. * Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, a top aide tweeted, after several people around him were infected.

* Germany needs to consider further restrictions on social contact and must ramp up the number of people who have had booster vaccinations as Omicron takes hold, the health minister was quoted as saying on Wednesday. AMERICAS

The U.S. Supreme Court, which has restricted its own operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, is preparing to decide https://www.reuters.com/world/us/pandemic-wary-us-supreme-court-weigh-biden-vaccine-mandates-2022-01-05 whether to block President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates for large businesses and healthcare workers in a test of presidential powers to address an unyielding public health crisis. * The Biden administration doubled its order for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, the company and the White House said on Tuesday.

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people seeking to end their COVID-19 isolation at five days can opt for a rapid antigen test, but stopped short of mandating the test despite pressure by health experts. * Five cruise ships in Brazilian waters have reported 214 cases among their crew and passengers, including two ships that are in quarantine in the port of Santos.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The southern Japanese island chain of Okinawa emerged on Wednesday as the epicentre of a new virus surge, with cases more than doubling from the previous day and officials were considering imposing emergency curbs, while Tokyo authorities may also ask the government to reinstate emergency measures.

* Hong Kong announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including the United States and Britain, and tightened restrictions as authorities feared a fifth wave of infections. * Thailand is considering measures such as limiting large gatherings and banning alcohol sales in restaurants to discourage customers to avert a wave of new infections.

* Singapore expects the Omicron variant to cause a bigger wave of infections than Delta, the health ministry said. * More than 42,000 people in the Chinese city of Xian were in centralised COVID-19 quarantine facilities as of Tuesday, a city official said.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Israel changed its quarantine and testing policy in an effort to ensure continued protection for vulnerable populations from a surge in infections.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * India has not added Merck's COVID-19 pill in its national treatment protocol for the disease due to some "major safety concerns", a senior health official said.

* U.S. health officials are weighing the role of COVID-19 tests as part of their new guidelines shortening quarantines for people without symptoms, saying more details could come within days. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. lawmakers discuss another possible round of COVID-19 stimulus spending for businesses, seeking to blunt the impact of Omicron, the Washington Post reported. * The euro zone's economic recovery stuttered in December as a renewed wave of infections curtailed growth in the bloc's dominant service industry, a survey showed.

(Compiled by Boleslaw Lasocki and Uttaresh.V; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Milla Nissi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)