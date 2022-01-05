Netherlands registers record number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours
The Netherlands on Wednesday registered more than 24,000 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, a record high, official data showed.
The figure came as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus became dominant in the country during a strict lockdown.
