Netherlands registers record number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-01-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 19:53 IST
The Netherlands on Wednesday registered more than 24,000 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, a record high, official data showed.

The figure came as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus became dominant in the country during a strict lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

