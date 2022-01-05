Left Menu

Ireland seeks to buy Merck, Pfizer, GSK COVID-19 antiviral drugs

Ireland plans to purchase the drugs through the European Union's procurement process and by dealing directly with the companies, the health ministry said in a statement. Local media reported that ministers had agreed to set aside 90 million euros for the treatments which countries around the world are scrambling to secure.

Ireland's government agreed on Wednesday to fund the purchase of COVID-19 antiviral drugs from GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Merck. Ireland plans to purchase the drugs through the European Union's procurement process and by dealing directly with the companies, the health ministry said in a statement.

Local media reported that ministers had agreed to set aside 90 million euros for the treatments which countries around the world are scrambling to secure. The health ministry did not say how many courses it would seek to purchase. "This will be an additional tool to the range we currently have at our disposal to deal with COVID-19. The primary one of course remains the vaccines," Prime Minister Micheál Martin told a news conference.

