Left Menu

Gujarat records 50 new Omicron cases, tally crosses 200

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-01-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 20:18 IST
Gujarat records 50 new Omicron cases, tally crosses 200
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat reported 50 new cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 204, the health department said.

On the other hand, 16 patients of this coronavirus variant were discharged from hospitals, which took the total of Omicron infection recoveries to 112.

Ahmedabad city alone accounted for 34 of the 50 new cases, raising its tally of Omicron infections to 93. Against this, 41 such patients have recovered in the city so far.

Vadodara city reported five new cases of Omicron, Kheda district four, Anand and Surat three cases each and Kutch one case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022