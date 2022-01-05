Gujarat records 50 new Omicron cases, tally crosses 200
Gujarat reported 50 new cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 204, the health department said.
On the other hand, 16 patients of this coronavirus variant were discharged from hospitals, which took the total of Omicron infection recoveries to 112.
Ahmedabad city alone accounted for 34 of the 50 new cases, raising its tally of Omicron infections to 93. Against this, 41 such patients have recovered in the city so far.
Vadodara city reported five new cases of Omicron, Kheda district four, Anand and Surat three cases each and Kutch one case.
