Delhi reports over 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate at 11.88 pc

The COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued to see a rising trend as the national capital reported over 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 11.88 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 21:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued to see a rising trend as the national capital reported over 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 11.88 per cent. According to the bulletin issued by the state health department, Delhi has reported 10,665 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are 23,307 active cases of COVID-19 in the city. The total count of cases is now gone up to 14,74,366.

With eight COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the death tally has gone up to 25,121. Meanwhile, 2,239 people recovered from the infection. With this, the recovery tally in the capital city now stands at 14,25,938.

A total of 782 patients are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Delhi hospitals. In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,98,213eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 33,230 were beneficiaries of the age group 15-17 years.

Delhi has been witnessing a rise in infections following the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. In view of the rising cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. (ANI)

