Canada will boost supply of COVID-19 tests, life set to get better - PM Trudeau

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:19 IST
Canada will ramp up supplies of rapid COVID-19 tests to the country's 10 provinces, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday, promising "there will be better days ahead".

Most provinces have reimposed restrictions on businesses and gatherings amid warnings from medical professionals that health care systems could be swamped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

