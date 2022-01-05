Left Menu

Italy to make COVID vaccine mandatory for over-50s until June 15 - draft

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-01-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 23:32 IST
Italy to make COVID vaccine mandatory for over-50s until June 15 - draft
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Italian government is set to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for people aged 50 and above, a draft decree seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday as a cabinet on new curbs was still ongoing.

The obligation will be effective until June 15, the draft decree said.

Also Read: Google Maps helps Italian police capture mafia fugitive

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022