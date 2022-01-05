Italy to make COVID vaccine mandatory for over-50s until June 15 - draft
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-01-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 23:32 IST
- Country:
- Italy
The Italian government is set to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for people aged 50 and above, a draft decree seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday as a cabinet on new curbs was still ongoing.
The obligation will be effective until June 15, the draft decree said.
Also Read: Google Maps helps Italian police capture mafia fugitive
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
Advertisement