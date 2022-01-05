Jharkhand records 3,553 fresh COVID-19 infections

Jharkhand continued to witness a surge with 3,553 fresh Covid-19 invections being reported on Wednesday, higher than 2,681 infections reported on Tuesday, pushing the virus tally to 3,61,518, a health department bulletin said. Five districts of the state accounted for majority of the new cases, the bulletin said.

State capital Ranchi reported 1,316 fresh infections higher than 1,196 on Tuesday, followed by East Singhbhum (658), Dhanbad (223), Bokaro (202) and West Singhbhum (160).

Jharkhand on the previous day had reported 1,057 fresh coronavirus cases. The cumulative death toll stood at 5,149 with no fresh death reported during the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 10,990 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Meanwhile, 34,53,79 people recuperated from the disease thus far, including 244 in the last 24 hours. A total of 62,942 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of clinical examinations to 1,82,55,227. Additional Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Singh told PTI that all steps are being taken to contain the spread of the disease and no omicron case has been reported from the state so far.

PTI NAMJRC JRC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)