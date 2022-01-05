Left Menu

Nagaland's Covid tally rises by six

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 05-01-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 23:37 IST
Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally increased to 32,216 as six more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, two more than the previous day, a health official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 702 as no person succumbed to the disease in the last 11 days, he said.

Nagaland now has 64 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,377 people have recovered from the disease, including three in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Altogether 1,073 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states to date.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in Nagaland now stands at 94.29 per cent.

As many as 534 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years were inoculated in the state on Tuesday, the health official said.

Till Tuesday, a total of 13,37,805 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,60,198 people in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

