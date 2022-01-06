Left Menu

Brazil reports 27,267 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, 129 COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2022 04:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 04:36 IST
Brazil had 27,267 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 129 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The South American country has now registered 22,351,104 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 619,513, according to ministry data.

Since a hacker attack on Dec. 10, some the ministry's databases have been offline, affecting monitoring of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

