MoS Health Bharati Pawar tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She appealed to people who came in contact with her recently to get themselves tested.

''Today my COVID-19 test report has come positive and I have quarantined myself at home. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to get their Covid test done and follow the rules for the prevention of coronavirus infection,'' Pawar said in a tweet in Hindi.

India on Thursday recorded 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286, according to Union health ministry data.

