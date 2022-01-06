Left Menu

MoS Health Bharati Pawar tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 11:33 IST
MoS Health Bharati Pawar tests positive for COVID-19
Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She appealed to people who came in contact with her recently to get themselves tested.

''Today my COVID-19 test report has come positive and I have quarantined myself at home. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to get their Covid test done and follow the rules for the prevention of coronavirus infection,'' Pawar said in a tweet in Hindi.

India on Thursday recorded 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286, according to Union health ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022