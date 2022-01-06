Left Menu

Iraq reports first cases of Omicron variant

Five infected persons were from the northern city of Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, the statement said. More cases have been reported among foreign diplomats in Baghdad, the ministry said without elaborating on the number of cases. Coronavirus infections have significantly decreased in recent months helped by rising numbers of vaccinated people.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Iraq

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

