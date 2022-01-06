Maha: 16-year-old given Covishield jab instead of Covaxin

A 16-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Nashik district was mistakenly administered a dose of Covishield vaccine, officials said on Thursday.

Children in the 15-18 years category will be given only the Covaxin vaccine against coronavirus, the Union health ministry had said last month while announcing the start of inoculation for teenagers in this age group.

The boy, resident of Patoda village in Yeola tehsil of the district, was given a Covishield dose at the local health centre on Monday due to some confusion, local sources said.

When his father learnt about the mix-up, he complained to the authorities, following which tehsil health officer Dr Harshal Nehte visited the Patoda Health Centre. Speaking to reporters, Dr Nehte conceded that this was a mistake, but added that the boy did not suffer any adverse effects and his condition was fine.

He would be able to take another dose of the vaccine after two months, the official added.

