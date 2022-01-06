Uttarakhand: Single-day Covid cases cross 600 after 7 months

Uttarakhand on Thursday reported 630 Covid cases, the highest single-day rise in seven months, and three deaths due to the pandemic.

As many as 892 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on June 4, 2021.

Dehradun district led the Thursday tally with 268 cases, followed by Haridwar with 119, Nainital 85, Pauri with 72 and Udham Singh Nagar with 35 cases, the Covid control room here said.

The Covid trajectory has been showing an upward trend in Uttarakhand for the past several days with more than 100 new cases being reported daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)