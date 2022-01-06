Bengal logs 15,421 new COVID-19 cases, 19 fresh fatalities

Left Menu

West Bengals COVID-19 tally rose to 16,93,744 on Thursday as 15,421 more people tested positive for the infection, 1,399 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.The states coronavirus death toll rose to 19,846 as 19 more patients succumbed to the infection, it said.Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 6,569, followed by 2,560 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district and 1,248 in Howrah.Seven fatalities were recorded in North 24 Parganas and three in Kolkata, it said.On Wednesday, the metropolis had registered 6,170 cases, while North 24 Parganas had logged 2,540 infections.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,93,744 on Thursday as 15,421 more people tested positive for the infection, 1,399 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 19,846 as 19 more patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 6,569, followed by 2,560 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district and 1,248 in Howrah.

Seven fatalities were recorded in North 24 Parganas and three in Kolkata, it said.

On Wednesday, the metropolis had registered 6,170 cases, while North 24 Parganas had logged 2,540 infections. The number of active cases increased by 8,059 to 41,101, the bulletin said.

A total of 7,343 people have been cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,32,797. However, the discharge rate slightly dipped to 96.40 per cent.

The daily positivity rate rose to 24.71 per cent from 23.17 per cent on the previous day.

The state has tested over 62,413 samples for COVID-19 since Wednesday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,16,69,865.

