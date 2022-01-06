Left Menu

Turkey logs record daily COVID-19 cases amid Omicron surge

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 22:40 IST
Turkey recorded 68,413 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure on record, health ministry data showed on Thursday, amid surging infections due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

It also recorded 156 deaths related to coronavirus in the same period, the data showed. Cases in Turkey have more than doubled in just over a week as the Omicron variant became dominant in the country.

