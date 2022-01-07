Left Menu

Brazil has highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since September -ministry

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 04:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 04:08 IST
Brazil has highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since September -ministry

Brazil reported 35,826 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number of infections since September, and 128 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The South American country has now registered 22,386,930 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 619,641, according to ministry data.

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll trails only the United States and Russia, according to Reuters calculations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
4
Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022