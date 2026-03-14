United States and Japan Unite for Groundbreaking Nuclear Power Project
The U.S. and Japan have agreed on roles for a joint nuclear project involving Westinghouse and Japanese firms. This venture is part of Japan's $550-billion investment package aimed at increasing energy independence. Both nations are focused on strategic collaborations to build nuclear facilities and reduce supply shocks.
- Country:
- Japan
The United States and Japan have decided on their respective roles in a collaborative nuclear project featuring Westinghouse and Japanese nuclear equipment manufacturers. Dan Lipman, President of global business initiatives at Westinghouse, disclosed the information during the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum in Tokyo on Saturday.
The initiative is poised to be part of a second wave of deals under Japan's $550-billion investment program. This collaboration, which includes provisions for a robust supply chain within Japan, aims to boost domestic energy resources and mitigate the risk of supply disruptions globally.
According to Lipman, further project details are yet to be ironed out, though the ventures are crucial for all parties involved. Concurrently, GE Vernova and Hitachi have agreed to explore opportunities for small modular reactor projects in Southeast Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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