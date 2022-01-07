Costa Rica to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for children on Jan. 11
Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado said on Thursday that health authorities would begin vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 on Jan. 11, amid a surge in new cases in the Central American country.
"It will start with girls and boys of 11," Alvarado said on Twitter.
In November, Costa Rica announced https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/costa-rica-issues-covid-19-vaccine-requirement-children-2021-11-06 it would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five and above, making it one of the first countries to adopt such a requirement for kids.
