K'taka Minister R Ashoka tests positive for COVID-19
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 16:28 IST
Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital.
''I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am healthy. Those who were in contact with me may please get themselves tested,'' the minister tweeted.
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan, state Mines and Geology Minister Halappa Achar and Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan wished him a speedy recovery.
