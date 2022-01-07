Former Malaysian PM Mahathir hospitalised for elective medical procedure

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, has been admitted into hospital for an elective medical procedure, the National Heart Institute said on Friday.

It is the second time in as many months that Mahathir has been hospitalized at the institute. Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, was admitted on Dec. 16 before being discharged a week later.

