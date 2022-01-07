Hungary receives shipment of Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, minister says
Hungary has received a shipment of Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for assessment by the Hungarian health authorities, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement on Friday.
Szijjarto said that, depending on the examination, Hungary could start commercial talks with Russia on purchasing Sputnik Light to use as a booster shot. Hungary has used Sputnik V along with Western-made vaccines in its coronavirus vaccination campaign.
