North Delhi civic body reserves 150 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

With a steep rise in cases of coronavirus and its Omicron variant, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has reserved a total of 150 beds for such patients in Hindu Rao and Rajan Babu TB hospitals, an order issued by the civic body said on Friday.

According to the order, the North Corporation has directed its Hindu Rao Hospital to reserve 100 beds for COVID-19 patients while authorities at the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis have been asked to reserve 50 beds for the same.

The order further said that OPD, emergency services, labour room and Elective OT should continue as usual.

Meanwhile, in compliance with the DDMA order, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has also issued directions to close all of its offices except those involved in essential and emergency services such as health, sanitation and medical establishments.

The heads of departments shall continue to come to office and may also call their relevant officers as and when required, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order said.

Delhi on Friday recorded 17,335 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and nine deaths, while the positivity rate mounted to 17.73 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is a significant rise from Thursday when the city recorded 15,097 new cases at a positivity rate of 15.34 per cent.

A weekend curfew will start in the city from Friday night at 10 pm which will continue till 5 am on Monday.

On Wednesday and Tuesday, 10,665 and 5,481 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent and 8.37 per cent respectively, according to official figures.

