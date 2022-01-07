Left Menu

No Omicron case reported in Gujarat on Friday; new variant tally stays at 204

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-01-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 22:34 IST
No Omicron case reported in Gujarat on Friday; new variant tally stays at 204
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat did not report an Omicron case for the second consecutive day on Friday, leaving the tally of the people infected with the new coronavirus variant at 204, an official said.

Of these, 160 people have already been discharged, including nine during the day, comprising eight in Surat and one in Vadodara, he said, adding that no Omicron patient has died in the state so far.

Ahmedabad leads with 93 cases, followed by 30 in Vadodara city, 20 in Surat city, 18 in Anand district and 12 in Kheda district, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
2
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
3
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022