No Omicron case reported in Gujarat on Friday; new variant tally stays at 204

Gujarat did not report an Omicron case for the second consecutive day on Friday, leaving the tally of the people infected with the new coronavirus variant at 204, an official said.

Of these, 160 people have already been discharged, including nine during the day, comprising eight in Surat and one in Vadodara, he said, adding that no Omicron patient has died in the state so far.

Ahmedabad leads with 93 cases, followed by 30 in Vadodara city, 20 in Surat city, 18 in Anand district and 12 in Kheda district, the official informed.

