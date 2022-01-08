China reports 159 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 7 vs 174 day earlier
China reported 159 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 7, down from 174 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. China reported 52 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 45 a day earlier. There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. Mainland China had 103,454 confirmed cases as of Jan 7.
China reported 159 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 7, down from 174 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 95 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, from 116 a day earlier.
Most of the new local cases were in Henan and Shaanxi provinces. China reported 52 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 45 a day earlier.
There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. Mainland China had 103,454 confirmed cases as of Jan 7.
