China reports 159 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 7 vs 174 day earlier

China reported 159 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 7, down from 174 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. China reported 52 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 45 a day earlier. There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. Mainland China had 103,454 confirmed cases as of Jan 7.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-01-2022 07:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 07:18 IST
China reported 159 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 7, down from 174 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 95 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, from 116 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in Henan and Shaanxi provinces. China reported 52 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 45 a day earlier.

There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. Mainland China had 103,454 confirmed cases as of Jan 7.

