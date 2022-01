Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections

The Philippine health ministry reported a record 26,458 confirmed new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

In a bulletin it said confirmed cases have exceeded 2.93 million, while deaths have reached over 52,000 as 265 fatalities were recorded on Saturday. The previous daily record in COVID-19 cases was 26,303 on Sept. 11, 2021.

