COVID-19 cases rising, but hospitalization, oxygen demand low, says Maha health minister

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 08-01-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 17:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the need for hospitalization and oxygen support was low, state health minister Rajesh Tope said in Jalna on Saturday.

He said the state task force and the health department had given their assessment of the COVID-19 situation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who will decide on the extent of restrictions etc.

He added that 41,000 cases were detected on Friday in the state, though there was no addition to the Omicron tally.

''Those having cough, fever, etc, including children, must get themselves tested. Senior citizens with comorbidities and frontline health staff must go for the precautionary vaccine dose, the drive for which will begin on January 10,'' the minister said.

