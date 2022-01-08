Delhi reports 20,181 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, highest since May 5

Delhi reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, its highest since May 5 last year, said the state health department on Saturday. As per a bulletin provided by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 19.60 per cent. A total of 1,02,965 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. Of these, 79,946 samples were tested using the RT-PCR testing kits while 23,019 samples were tested using Rapid-Antigen kits.

With this, the total cases of the disease in the state have gone up to 15,26,979. 11,869 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,53,658. The recovery rate is currently 95.19 per cent, added the bulletin.

As per the bulletin, Seven people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to COVID-19 stands at 25,143. The case fatality rate in the national capital is currently 1.65 per cent. There are currently 48,178 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, out of which 25,909 are in home isolation.

A total of 1,586 patients are currently admitted to hospital, which includes 106 suspected patients and 1,480 confirmed patients of COVID-19. Out of these, 27 patients are on ventilator support, 375 on Oxygen support (including patients on ventilator) and 279 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), added the bulletin. 1308 patients out of 1,480 confirmed COVID-19 patients are from Delhi, while 172 are from outside the Delhi.

As per the bulletin, 88.76 per cent of beds in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals are vacant. Out of 14,106 beds, only 1,586 are currently occupied. While on the other hand, 86.88 per cent beds in the COVID care centres across Delhi are vacant, with 588 beds out of 4,482 total beds currently occupied. 84.85 per cent of beds at COVID-19 health centres are currently vacant, with 20 out of total 132 beds currently occupied.

There are currently 9,227 containment zones in the national capital. During the last 24 hours, 1,79,885 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered, out of which 1,20,371 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 59,514 people have received their second dose.

To date, 2,73,77,708 vaccination doses have been administered in the national capital, with 1,58,06,399 people having received their first dose while 1,15,71,309 people having received their second dose of the vaccine. In the last 24 hours, 57,810 beneficaries of age 15-17 were given their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. A total of 2,04,824 people in this age-bracket have received their first doses of the vaccination so far. (ANI)

