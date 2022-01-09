Left Menu

No plan to impose lockdown in Delhi yet: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there is no plan to impose lockdown as of now and there will be no lockdown if people wear masks.He said that on Sunday the city is likely to report 22,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 12:36 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there is no plan to impose lockdown as of now and there will be no lockdown if people wear masks.

He said that on Sunday the city is likely to report 22,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. He appealed to the public to wear masks and not panic. "Rising COVID-19 cases is a matter of concern but there is no need to panic. Very few people are getting hospitalised. Wearing mask is very important. There will be no lockdown if you continue to wear mask. There is no plan to impose lockdown as of now," Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference.

The CM said that he along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Centre are keeping a close eye on the Covid situation. "Our attempt is to impose minimum restrictions so livelihoods are not affected," Kejriwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

