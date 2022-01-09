Left Menu

Kolkata police stations to introduce WhatsApp connectivity for ease of communication amid Covid surge

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 17:21 IST
The Kolkata Police on Sunday said it has introduced mobile phone service with WhatsApp facility at every police station for smooth communication with people, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The metropolis had on Saturday recorded 7,337 fresh cases of the infection and seven fatalities. A number of police personnel have also contracted the virus in the last few weeks.

"People may contact on these numbers as and when required," the Kolkata Police said in a Facebook post.

